SHERIDAN — Lisa McClintock will be honored as Rooted in Wyoming volunteer of the year at the Holy Name School’s Garden of Isadore Jan. 20. She will be recognized for her contribution and commitment to the school’s garden last season.
Rooted in Wyoming created the annual award to recognize people in the community who demonstrate commitment, dedication and exceptional volunteer service toward the nonprofit organization’s mission of building school and community gardens.
“Volunteers play a vital role in moving each garden project forward. The Garden of Isadore was one of our organizations’ first partner projects. The mostly parent-led volunteer force that has come together to maintain that garden each season is truly inspiring,” said Rooted in Wyoming Founder and Board President Bonnie Gregory. “Kudos to this group for their hard work.”
McClintock, with her two children in tow, took over the garden leader role in 2020. She dedicated more than 50 hours of her time during the summer months to planting, care and harvest in the garden. Beyond this effort, she volunteered to help with the transplant foster project led by RiW to ensure area school and community gardens had transplant starts for their gardens with the closure of the greenhouse facilities that have traditionally sponsored this effort.
“Lisa did an amazing job, and really spur of the moment and then all on her own as far as figuring it out,” said Mandy Morris, founding board member and treasurer for RiW and former Holy Name School garden leader. “The garden looked amazing this year. Lisa really worked hard.”
Named after the patron saint of farmers, the Garden of Isadore at Holy Name is what RiW fondly refers to as the pop-up garden because of its raised bed design. In production since 2017, it serves as not only a source for fresh produce but also an extension of the school’s science lab.