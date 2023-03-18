03-18-23 PEOPLE Scott McDowellweb.jpg
Buy Now

Scott McDowell maintains an open mindset to learn and explore as much as he can, according to Academics for All writers.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Academics for All recently presented Josh McDowell as the Summit Award finalist this week. He has earned a 4.0 GPA while maintaining a rigorous academic schedule over his four years of high school, including 12 Advanced Placement classes, three years of Spanish and several college courses.

McDowell’s mantra to never submit anything less than his best helps him achieve his goal to live an accomplished life starting with the small everyday things such as schooling and homework. McDowell, son of Scott McDowell and Jodi McDowell, states his success is derived from self-awareness, humility and wisdom as well as his ability to admit he may be wrong, learn from it and apply it in future situations.

Recommended for you