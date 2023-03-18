SHERIDAN — Academics for All recently presented Josh McDowell as the Summit Award finalist this week. He has earned a 4.0 GPA while maintaining a rigorous academic schedule over his four years of high school, including 12 Advanced Placement classes, three years of Spanish and several college courses.
McDowell’s mantra to never submit anything less than his best helps him achieve his goal to live an accomplished life starting with the small everyday things such as schooling and homework. McDowell, son of Scott McDowell and Jodi McDowell, states his success is derived from self-awareness, humility and wisdom as well as his ability to admit he may be wrong, learn from it and apply it in future situations.
Physics is McDowell’s favorite subject, having taken AP Physics 1 last year and now in AP Physics 2.
“Learning about how the world works puts an entirely new perspective on life,” McDowell said.
Sheridan High School physics teacher Lyndsay Groteluschen is McDowell’s Outstanding Educator nominee.
“Ms. G has the distinction between teaching ‘just another student’ and teaching me as someone with my own unique experience and approach to problem-solving,” McDowell said. “She takes the time to explain and answer questions in a fast-paced learning environment.”
Groteluschen also speaks fondly of her student.
“I’ve had Josh in class for nearly two years,” Groteluschen said. “He has a passion for learning and more specifically, a great aptitude for advanced physics. He is an incredibly smart and hardworking individual and it has been an honor to watch his passion for science grow.
“One of the great privileges of my profession is to encounter young adults who are passionate and ambitious while learning to be kind and intentional with relationships,” she added. “Josh embodies all of these things. I’m excited for his next steps and all that I know he will accomplish.”
As a cross-country team member for the past four years, McDowell has demonstrated his leadership skills and was elected this year to serve as team captain. He also serves in leadership roles in his church where he says just knowing that there is someone out there who wants to help is a true gift to so many in need. In his free time, McDowell loves mountain biking, especially on the Red Grade trail system and skiing during the winter months.
McDowell names Kevin Bailey, president of First Federal Bank & Savings, as a role model. Having known him personally since he first moved to Sheridan in the summer of 2018 and now professionally working as a bank teller, McDowell said he admires Bailey’s leadership and humility. He said Bailey takes time to have a personal conversation with each employee anytime he can and strives to lift others up to succeed. In life, McDowell seeks to emulate Bailey, to be a leader by empowering others.
Bailey’s admiration of McDowell is also shared. Bailey remarks that McDowell is one of the most dependable, respectful, polite and kindest young men he has ever known.
“Josh is an outstanding role model for his peers and younger kids,” Bailey said. “He is always prompt, works hard and takes pride in whatever he does. Further, he earns the trust and respect of his colleagues in all his endeavors. He is a shining example of good character and has effective and natural leadership skills that will take him far in his all his pursuits.”
Following graduation, McDowell will attend the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology to pursue a major in physics and a minor in aerospace engineering. McDowell’s fascination with space from a young age fuels his desire to work in the aerospace industry, possibly for Space X, NASA or Blue Origin, to design and build rockets for space exploration. He admires space pioneer Elon Musk for his revolutionary skills used to achieve and invent things no one believed were possible.
McDowell maintains an open mindset to learn and explore as much as he can. His future plans include continuing his love of learning with a goal of obtaining a master’s in physics from the University of Notre Dame. McDowell shares his insightful and inspiring advice, “Find something at the end of every day that you can grow into tomorrow.”