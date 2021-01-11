SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association hired JJ McGinnis as director of communications and development.
A graduate of Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming, McGinnis has worked in Sheridan for Advanced Communications Technology, Inc., served on the Leadership Sheridan County Steering Committee, Sheridan College Booster Club and was an honoree for The Sheridan Press 20 Under 40 list.
“We’re thrilled to add JJ to the WWA team," said WWA Executive Director Khale Century Reno. “We think his communication experience and work within our local community will translate smoothly into donor relations and communications. We also love the energy he will bring to the position.”
McGinnis shared his excitement for the new career.
“I couldn’t be happier to be starting a new chapter of my career with Wyoming Wilderness,” McGinnis said. “I love the outdoors and to be able to work for an organization that helps advocate and promote the areas I love and grew up in is a dream come true."