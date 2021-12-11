SHERIDAN — While only two years into a new business based on a skill she picked up beginning in 2019, leatherworking artist Bailey McLean has already made an appearance on a national stage. Miss Rodeo Wyoming Rachel Derner showed off a custom piece by McLean while attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this week.
McLean had known Derner from her own days in world or rodeo royalty.
“I wanted to use a Wyoming designer for the outfit because it was a state-themed outfit,” Derner said. “I trusted her judgement so I just gave her some very general ideas for the outfit and let her run with it. I’m very happy with the way the outfit all came together!”
To McLean, the invitation to create attire for Miss Rodeo Wyoming presented both an opportunity and pressure.
“It is always a big deal when somebody chooses you,” McLean said. “You want to create something they love, be a part of what’s important to them and — hopefully — not disappoint them.”
For the project, Wrangler provided Derner with clothing for the event and instructed her and the other cowgirls to make it their own by highlighting the state in which they live. Derner knew she wanted a design true to Wyoming — something that featured Steamboat, Devil’s Tower and Yellowstone National Park.
McLean spent hours crafting the design, which included all of Derner’s requests as well as Wyoming’s Indian Paintbrush.
She did it all despite having a full-time job and having taught herself the required skills over the prior two years.
McLean had graduated from high school in Sheridan with the intent of becoming a cardiologist. But after a year of college classes in Chadron, Nebraska, she decided that path didn’t suit her.
She returned to Sheridan, working for Sheridan Travel and Tourism before becoming a pharmacy technician at Hospital Pharmacy West, where she works today.
And while she grew up “horse crazy,” she hadn’t attempted any leatherwork until about 2019, when her uncle took her to the Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show and bought her a side of leather to begin making her own pieces.
From there, she learned her skills from online communities of leather crafters, trial and error. Often she worked on the floor of her parent’s basement, hand sewing items she designed.
While she now has a dedicated space and better tools to create custom horse tack and other leather items, McLean said she often feels like an imposter.
“I’m nothing special,” she said during a break from work, sitting with a coffee at the tables outside the Sidewalk Cafe at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. “I just enjoy it. I’m not the best and I’m still learning, but it’s really cool when somebody picks you. They choose something you designed and you created.”
McLean celebrates the small victories — like new followers on her business Facebook page, Bar B Leather & Tack, or orders placed through her website for Black Friday — but she knows it will be sometime before she would quit her job and create custom pieces full time.
“I love my job and I love the people here, so even if the business did support me doing that, I wouldn’t leave here for awhile,” McLean said. “But maybe some day.”
McLean has had help on her journey. She credits Micah Trampe, her boyfriend, with coaching her through different aspects, including website building and some marketing. Trampe, though, described his role as one of moral support.
“I'm pretty entrepreneurial minded myself, so I know how much of a struggle (and how lonely) it can be,” he said. “She really wanted to start doing some leatherwork, but was unsure if she was going to be any good at it or be able to sell anything.
“I just encouraged her to give it a shot and told her that she would continue to get better as she went,” he added.
He credited a lot of long, dedicated nights and weekends for her success.
“She takes her time to make sure she builds the highest quality product she possibly can and goes above and beyond what she sees a lot of other people in the field building,” Trampe said. That success hasn’t come without its growing pains. McLean noted she sometimes has the wrong things at the wrong times, recalling a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo where she sold only enough of her goods to pay for her hotel room.
“I had the wrong inventory,” she said. “College kids don’t have money and the trendy thing is hard tack. My stuff is more colorful, more girly.”
For a startup, though, those experiences provide valuable knowledge to use moving forward, and while she may be years away from having a shop downtown where she works and sells her art, McLean said the support of the rodeo community and the Sheridan community has reassured her.
‘It’s a lot harder to work for yourself than you’d imagine,” she said. “But I do this for fun. I never get bored.”