SHERIDAN — Stuart McRae is not a fan of the phrase “That decision is above my pay grade.”
When serving as a garrison commander — the military equivalent of a city administrator — in Fort Rucker, Alabama, McRae supervised over 12,000 employees, and he did his best to empower each one of them to make their own decisions.
“Everyone can be a leader,” McRae said. “Every employee represents the organization, and every one of us has a role in making the organization successful.”
After 30 years in the military, McRae has transitioned into his role as Sheridan’s city administrator. The 182 employees he oversees in Sheridan are just a fraction of those that he supervised at Fort Rucker. But McRae is utilizing the same leadership principles that he learned during his “30-year training session in the Army” in the hopes of radically transforming the way citizens’ needs are met by everybody from the police and fire departments to the city clerk’s and treasurer’s offices.
Since being hired by the city this summer, McRae has started distributing thin tan pieces of paper to every city employee. At the bottom of each is what McRae calls an empowerment test. The test asks employees to ask four questions when considering any decision — Is it good for the citizens of Sheridan? Is it legal, ethical and moral? Would you be willing to be held accountable? Have you thought through any potential negative ramifications of the decision?
“If you’ve done that, and it seems the right thing to do, don’t ask for permission,” the paper reads. “You already have it. Just do it.”
The paper also includes a promise to employees: Unless decisions are illegal, immoral, unethical or selfish, the city will underwrite mistakes made in the pursuit of excellence every time.
“If you are doing the right thing, we will back you up 100%,” McRae said.
The intent of the handout is to let employees know that they have the support of the city administrator in making their own decisions, McRae said. The hope is that empowered employees will no longer have to run decisions through a chain of command, but will instead provide more immediate and personal service to the citizens they serve.
“When you deal with empowered people, it’s a better friendlier customer situation,” McRae said.
“Citizens need to have trust in their government, and they need to know we’re trained and competent decision-makers. This is a simple way for us to build trust with the people of Sheridan.”
McRae said he also hopes to encourage creative decision-making in the city.
“We want to try things, and maybe they’ll work and maybe they won’t,” McRae said. “An environment where people try and fail is better than one where people are so afraid to make a mistake that they never take any risks or try to improve. I want to let our employees know that I am willing to underwrite mistakes made in the pursuit of excellence.”
Gary Harnish, fire chief with Sheridan Fire-Rescue, said McRae’s recent efforts mirror what has been happening in the fire department for some time. With Harnish only working weekdays, he tries to empower his shift captains to make their own decisions without having to go through him. What’s different, Harnish said, is that McRae’s effort isn’t just a department-wide policy — rather it encompasses every aspect of the city’s operations.
“Here in the fire department, I feel like we have always tried to cultivate a culture of trust and freedom to do the right thing,” Harnish said. “So practically, what Stuart is doing probably doesn’t dramatically change our operations. It’s just comforting to know that up to the highest level of leadership in the city, we have that support. It’s nice to know you have a leader at the city administration level who has that faith in you.”
If nothing else, the paper handout is a statement of faith and support, McRae said — a reminder that no matter the consequences, the city will stick by its employees.
“Every day in this job, I see people take initiative,” McRae said. “We have great leaders in this city as it is, and people are taking initiative as it is. I’m just taking the risk piece out, and that will enable every one of our employees to be the leader that this city deserves.”