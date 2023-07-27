BIG HORN — Montana-Dakota Utilities will have a planned power outage to customers in the Big Horn areas.
The outage is starting south of the Big Horn Y Junction and continuing south on U.S. Highway 335, including the communities of Big Horn and the Powder Horn, and residences along Bird Farm Road, Kruse Creek Road, Brinton Road, Little Goose Canyon and Red Grade. The planned outage will start Aug. 1 at 11 p.m., continuing through 5 a.m. Aug. 2. This outage will last approximately six hours. MDU is taking this outage for crews to safely make upgrades to equipment feeding the areas.