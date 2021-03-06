SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming will soon complete its seventh garden project, this time partnering with Meadowlark Elementary School on a greenhouse stocked with energy and water features to withstand bitter Wyoming winters.
Price Solar and Electric installed solar panels Wednesday atop the geospheric greenhouse constructed in one day on the elementary school campus earlier this year. A thermostat helps regulate adequate growing temperature year-round in the geosphere by opening and closing a vent installed on the side.
Inside, a hydroponic system similar to that of Papa Joe’s Produce graces most of the interior of the small space, including a heat sink and vertical hydroponic system.
“It’s another step toward meeting our goals of having a garden in every elementary school in the county,” Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Lise Foy said.
The system stands out from the six other school gardens throughout the county in that it can extend beyond the short growing season Sheridanites are typically tasked with managing due to the regulated temperature inside the dome. Because of that, educational opportunities will extend beyond parents, school staff, volunteers and summer school students to fall and spring educational opportunities.
“That’s what sets the Meadowlark project apart from the others,” Foy said. “It’s an outdoor classroom for science learning opportunities but also the kids will get to consume what they help grow.”
Meadowlark Elementary School librarian and garden coordinator Ian Wallace coordinated efforts among many contributors, including Rooted in Wyoming, the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Education, donations from the city of Sheridan and local AmeriCorps volunteers.
The heat sink was created from recycled garbage bins. The bins are filled with water and sit on the north side of the building, which allows them to absorb heat from the south side because of the prism design. With heat warming in the dome, it allows for the overall temperature to remain steady.
In the center, raised ponds serve as traditionally raised beds but instead of dirt is a mixture of water and fertilizer that aerates plants floating atop the water in raft-like structures. The idea, derived from Papa Joe’s, will provide a unique way to grow produce for the school.
With ingenuity spearheading this project, Rooted in Wyoming anticipates taking a big step in its future. The organization will undergo a feasibility study to determine if it is possible to erect a building or center dedicated to growing produce for the entire community. Foy said with the center, the organization hopes to include seed starting and transplant greenhouse areas, a kitchen to teach classes on how to preserve produce for use by the entire community. Finances and need remain questions to be answered by the study, Rooted in Wyoming staff said.