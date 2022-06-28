SHERIDAN — Plans to maintain the historic Meadowlark Dam and spillway, built in 1936, will begin mid-July and end in early September.
According to U.S. Forest Service officials, lake levels will begin to lower as early as the end of June and will remain low throughout the remainder of the season. Repairs are needed to replace collapsed spillway walls, erosion at the outlet and other issues. The lake level will be dropped sufficiently to allow crews and equipment access to complete the necessary work.
Officials said to expect impacts to access and recreation. Lake Point Day Use Area will be closed from July 20 through Sept. 7 to allow construction vehicles and equipment to park and operate safely. Lake levels will remain low for the rest of the season.
In 1935, workers from Civilian Conservation Corps Companies 841, 849 and 1811 of Camp P-35-WY, located near the town of Ten Sleep, began construction of a dam in the area then known as Ten Sleep Meadows. Each company was comprised of approximately 200 men with up to 600 workers contributing to the construction of the dam. The dam formed what is now called Meadowlark Lake and was built to enhance water-based recreation opportunities.
For additional information, contact the Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo at 307-684-7806 or the supervisor’s office in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.