SHERIDAN — Tuesday’s meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee likely curated déjà vu for legislators and those who have followed the body’s decade-long discussion on Medicaid expansion.
The data presented by the Wyoming Department of Health was familiar. The testimony on both sides — including talking points from half a dozen Sheridan County residents — was familiar.
And when it came time to vote, the votes were familiar too.
“Pretty much everyone in the state knows how I’m going to vote on this,” Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said. And, indeed, there were few surprises.
The meeting proved Medicaid expansion still has a fair amount of forward momentum behind it on the Legislative floor. Just months after an expansion bill passed the House floor for the first time, the revenue committee voted 9-5 to bring a version of the bill back for discussion in the Legislature. This could happen as early as a special session in July and as late as the Legislature’s budget session in spring 2022.
Medicaid Expansion has come up frequently in the Legislature since a provision in 2010 Affordable Care Act first called for expansion of Medicaid eligibility. But, for every step forward, there have been multiple steps back, and an ideological divide among legislators continues to stymie progress.
The opposition
Currently, Wyoming is one of 12 states that have not passed Medicaid expansion legislation. Many legislators opposed to expansion are concerned promised savings won’t last if Medicaid expansion is approved, and they think the federal government will leave the state on the hook for the health care of roughly 25,000 residents whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.
Others, like Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, have expressed an ideological opposition to the concept of “socialized medicine.” They see expansion not as a helping hand, but as a handout.
“I’m not that old,” Wharff told the committee “…But I think back to the things we used to do as a country, and I look at the way we’re going. If you don’t think there’s a hard push for us to be more socialist, you’re not paying attention.”
Legislators also expressed fear about Medicaid expansion being used as a vehicle to force the state to support such controversial issues as abortion and sex reassignment surgeries.
Currently, Medicaid does not cover abortion except to save the life of a mother or in cases of rape or incest. But Democrats in the U.S. Legislature are pushing to remove the provision that excludes abortions from Medicaid coverage by forwarding the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Healthcare Act, and a vote to support expansion now may lead to state-supported abortions later, according to Cassie Craven with the Wyoming Liberty Group.
“It’s coming, and it will pass,” Craven said. “This legislation… would guarantee abortion coverage in federal health insurance programs, but most importantly, it would prohibit interference from states… to offer coverage for abortion care. It completely ties our hands.”
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, who supports both Medicaid expansion and pro-life causes, said approval of Medicaid is not an automatic endorsement of abortion, and the state can choose to withdraw from the program if legislators feel it no longer reflects the state’s values.
“By expansion of Medicaid, we are not going to somehow change that (anti-abortion) policy,” Harshman said. “We’re not going to do it if that’s the case. None of us are going to vote for it.”
Two Sheridan County residents spoke against expansion during the public comment period. First was Shelta Rambur, a local small business owner, who shared her experience with a former employee who chose to work limited hours to continue to be covered by Medicaid.
“(She) told me she could only make X amount of dollars a week, or she would lose her Medicaid,” Rambur said. “This woman was working way below… what she was capable of doing. She could probably run circles around me as a small business owner. But she chose to make a meek amount of money all for free health care.”
Rambur said the government shouldn’t provide handouts that dissuade people from working. Jimmy Dee Lees, speaking on behalf of the Republican Women of Sheridan County, agreed.
“We may have 25,000 people to start with,” Lees said of those covered by the expansion. “But there are people who are borderline who might not try to advance their careers. They will try to have maybe less money so they can get free insurance, and there are people who will take advantage.”
Jennings chose to vote against Medicaid expansion at the revenue committee meeting, echoing many of his previous votes on the issue.
“I don’t think that, because we don’t think this is the right vehicle, that means we don’t have any heart or that we don’t care for the citizens of Wyoming,” Jennings said. “We just see that this is a dangerous vehicle, and we don’t believe it’s the right vehicle.”
The advocates
Advocates of Medicaid expansion have long argued expansion provides valuable care to thousands of hardworking Wyoming residents who can’t survive without it.
During their public comment, Sheridan County residents in favor of expansion pushed back against the opposition’s depiction of them as lazy people looking for a handout.
“I work hard, and I still can’t make ends meet,” Danielle Arnoux, Sheridan County Democratic Party president said. “And I do have to choose sometimes between putting gas in my car and what I’m going to put on my table. I am college-educated. I am a taxpaying citizen. And I am here to tell you that this ‘handout’ is not going to make me want to work less…That is just ludicrous.”
Others argued the care provided through Medicaid expansion should belong to everyone regardless of income. Sheridan County resident Maya Gilmore told the story of how access to health insurance saved her mother’s life during a long battle with cancer. That sort of access deserves to belong to everyone, Gilmore argued.
“There are so many people who are not that lucky,” Gilmore said. “Will you pass Medicaid expansion… this session in order to save the lives of people like my mother?”
Dayton resident Julia Willis reminded legislators that, from a financial perspective, there was no better time to expand Medicaid. The latest federal stimulus bill signed into law by President Joseph Biden last month allows states to gain a 5% boost to their traditional Medicaid matching program, which would generate roughly $120 million in new revenue for the state every two years.
Beyond the financial benefits, expanding Medicaid is simply the right thing to do, Willis said.
“I feel like a lot of people have spoken to the facts, to how this would financially benefit our state,” Willis said. “But I want to remind you that these are real people’s lives. I know someone who became an orphan at 13 years old because her mother was in the gap between Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act…You have Wyoming lives in your hands today, so please take the opportunity to do the right thing by all of Wyoming.”
Sheridan County resident Rose Lynd reminded legislators the Wyoming Department of Health estimated roughly 111 Wyoming residents died each year due to a lack of adequate health care access. Over the decade the Legislature has been debating the issue, more than a thousand have died due to the Legislature’s failure to pass the bill, Lynd said.
“They are dying — our neighbors, our friends, our family members,” Lynd said. “They are dying every year because you have so far failed to expand Medicaid.”
Harshman voted for expansion for the first time this spring after seven previous no votes, and he said he was open to doing so again. As an openly pro-life representative, he feels fighting for thousands of Wyoming residents’ health care is simply the right thing to do.
“We’re just trying to find the right things to do for these 25,000 poor people (who are) mainly women,” Harshman said. “I don’t know if this is the right answer. But we’re going to continue looking at it and studying it.”