SHERIDAN — Telehealth, or online medical care, popularized nearly instantly following the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Sheridan County. While implemented slightly throughout the county before the pandemic, local medical professionals now utilize telehealth whenever appropriate to aid in rural outreach.
Types of telehealth
Different types of telehealth exist, from contact with a known medical professional to random online providers. A quick Google search brings up 1.67 billion results for telehealth. The Mayo Clinic describes telehealth as the use of digital information and communication technologies, such as computers and mobile devices, to access health care services remotely and manage your health care.
While many online services exist, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Dr. Daniel Bainbridge warns patients against choosing a random health care provider from the internet.
“I find a lot of value in face-to-face medicine,” Bainbridge said. “This telehealth platform that’s being pushed since COVID is very valuable for some people, but it’s taking advantage of a lot of other people with all these companies popping up.”
Mayo Clinic explains effective and safe telehealth options occur through patient portals with primary care clinics, as well as virtual appointments with known medical providers.
Local technology integration
Bainbridge serves as an internist at the Sheridan VA and therefore has no need for telehealth options, although several telehealth options exist for veteran patients. Sheridan Memorial Hospital Internal Medicine’s Dr. Kristopher Schamber said his department went through a quick transition at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic from not offering telehealth for primary care and internal medicine patients to providing the full spectrum of medical needs virtually within a week’s time. SMH partnered with the University of Wyoming to obtain Zoom licenses to conduct any medical business possible.
With pandemic restrictions easing, the use of telehealth decreased but remains integral to medicine availability in rural areas.
“Since the pandemic has tapered off — and hopefully it stays that way — the need has been less, and patients have been really hungry for in-person visits again, so we’ve gone back to the old way still with the capability of doing telehealth services, which has been nice,” Schamber said. “I think it’s going to balance out the other way again, meaning we’re going to provide more telehealth.
“In most places in Wyoming, like this community, you have people coming from afar,” Schamber continued. “They might live in Birney 60 miles away on a crappy road. Providing telehealth for those people, especially if they can’t make it or whatever the situation is, is really helpful.”
SMH Urgent Care’s Dr. David Nickerson agreed, noting certain ailments must be seen in person but agreed telehealth for follow-up appointments or simple medical problems, especially for rural patients makes sense. Additionally, telehealth proves beneficial for those unable to miss work for appointments.
“We actually have quite a few people utilize it that way and it’s been pretty useful,” Nickerson said.
Accessing telehealth options
Patients of any age and ability can utilize telehealth services with their local health care provider, if available, by simply logging onto a video call on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Most insurance providers now recognize telehealth as covered medical care, but one should check with their insurance provider before seeking out telehealth care.
For those less savvy with technology, The Hub on Smith provides periodic technology workshops, where folks can bring in their technological device of choice and receive help on how to navigate certain systems.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital also offers an online patient portal, allowing patients access to personal medical records and updates on recent medical care.
For more information about telehealth options, inquire with a local or your primary health care provider.