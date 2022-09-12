Doctor stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Wyoming lawmakers are working on a bill that could increase criminal penalties for attacking health care workers.

A similar bill was attempted in 2013, but failed after passing the senate. But health care workers who testified to the Joint Judiciary Committee in May said that attacks have become more frequent since then, and so have instances of verbal abuse and threats. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that trend, said Josh Hannes, vice president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, during a committee meeting.

