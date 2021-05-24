SHERIDAN — Brandon Houck joins the Bighorn National Forest as the new Medicine Wheel District ranger Monday.
Houck was most recently the district ranger on the Heppner District of the Umatilla National Forest in Oregon. Houck is a wildlife biologist by training and was born in Kansas and raised on a cattle ranch. Prior to working on the Umatilla, Houck was the south zone wildlife biologist on the Shoshone and before that worked for the National Wild Turkey Federation for 15 years.
“I’m really looking forward to this challenging new opportunity of serving on the Bighorn National Forest,” Houck said. “I’m most excited about engaging with the local communities to find out what people value about their national forest and how we can work together.”
Houck — along with his wife Jamie Houck, a registered nurse, and their two children — enjoys hunting and fishing, raising livestock, 4-H, youth sports and keeping reptiles/amphibians.