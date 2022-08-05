DAYTON — The board of directors for the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a meet and greet for the nonprofit's new executive director.
The event, set for Aug. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the TRVCC in Dayton, will include light refreshments.
The new director, Carly Sanon, will be on site to meet the community.
Sanon previously worked as the women’s head basketball coach for Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana.
A Chester, Montana, native, Sanon has led the Montana Tech Orediggers since 2014 and accrued a 95-168 record across eight seasons.
Sanon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in health education from Carroll College with a concentration in community health and minor in psychology.