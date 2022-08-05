Erin Kilbride_KC 001.jpg
Easton Paulson, 7, reads "The Biggest Bear in the Woods," to Naomi Ponce, 7, and Tongue River Valley Community Center's Executive Director Erin Kilbride during the after school program in Ranchester Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — The board of directors for the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a meet and greet for the nonprofit's new executive director.

The event, set for Aug. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the TRVCC in Dayton, will include light refreshments.

