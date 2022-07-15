SHERIDAN — Sheridan area residents are invited to a learning event on how they can help make their community and world a better place for women and girls.
A meeting set for July 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza will feature Montana, Wyoming and Colorado representatives from Zonta International who will provide information about Zonta and starting a club in the Sheridan area.
All are invited to learn more about Zonta’s work improving the lives of women and their families. It is a non-partisan group whose activities include service and advocacy across many categories of concern including matters related to women’s employment, safety, education, finances, employment, health, legal rights, the environment and engagement in leadership roles. The group also encourages networking between all walks of life and professions and like-minded organizations.
Zonta was established more than 100 years ago, with 1,133 clubs in 63 countries. To learn more about expanding this work to better the lives of women and girls in the Sheridan area, attend the meeting or contact Deedee Boysen at boysen.deedee@gmail.com.
Additional informational meetings are scheduled for Aug. 5 and Aug. 26 in Sheridan.