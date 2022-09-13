SHERIDAN — Following the primary election in August, efforts got underway to strip power from the secretary of state’s office — efforts similar to those undertaken in 2013 to strip the superintendent of public instruction office of management duties.
Wyoming Treasurer Curt Meier said those same tactics have been directed at him and the office he currently holds.
In the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers expressed frustration with Meier’s office, which they said has repeatedly failed to produce financial reports on time. For example, the state audit has been late for multiple years, causing concern about the state’s fiscal standing.
Senate File 111, while it did not make it through the budget session, would have primarily reinforced existing reporting requirements. Part of the 2022 budget bill also sought to add oversight to the state treasurer’s office in the form of a chief operating officer that would be hired by and answer to the State Loan and Investments Board. That idea met resistance as well.
Meier, who spoke at the Republican Women of Sheridan County luncheon Monday, shared polling data he obtained through McLaughlin & Associates that weighs voter preferences for who should oversee state investments.
According to the information Meier shared Monday, the polling showed 81% of respondents prefer an independent, elected state treasurer oversee the state’s investments, while 7% supported political appointees and 12% didn’t know or didn’t respond.
In addition, the polling showed that 76% of respondents felt their state legislator should vote to defend the state constitution and maintain an independent, professional and elected state treasurer’s office.
Those legislators who break their oath of office — in which they swore to support, obey and defend the state constitution — polling showed, would be best described as “traitorous/untruthful,” “untrustworthy,” “corrupt,” “unreliable,” “dodgy/shady” and all of the above.
In 2013, then-Gov. Matt Mead signed into law Senate File 104, which removed the elected superintendent of public instruction from day-to-day management in favor of an appointed director. Later, the Wyoming Supreme Court deemed Senate File 104 unconstitutional, but current lawmakers have said the state constitution does not outline the duties of the secretary of state as it does the superintendent.
Meier said similar attempts to water down or remove powers from the state treasurer’s office should be concerning, as Wyoming has three co-equal branches of government, and the Wyoming Legislature should not be seeking to limit the powers of other branches.