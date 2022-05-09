SHERIDAN — Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier will seek a second term.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of our great state as Wyoming’s treasurer, and it is my desire to continue providing effective leadership, solid returns and excellent service in managing the people’s investments,” Meier said in a May 5 press release.
The treasurer is the state banker, responsible for keeping a detailed record of all withdrawals from and deposits to the state's accounts. Meier, a LaGrange Republican, won election to the post in November 2018. He won the position with 72% of the vote, compared to his Democratic challenger Chris Lowry, who received 28% of the vote.
Meier, who served for 24 years in the Wyoming State Senate, helped the treasurer’s office’s investments grow from $20.12 billion to more than $25.05 billion in the first three years of his term. Those accounts provide hundreds of millions of dollars each year to Wyoming’s general fund while also bolstering the state’s education and workers’ compensation funds.
Meier is also leading a modernization of the office’s accounting and administrative functions to create efficiencies and limit expenses in an effort to produce a higher level of fiscal accountability in state government.
During Meier’s time in office, the Peterson Institute for International Economics examined the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office in the areas of governance, transparency, accountability, structure and behavior and found Wyoming was the top ranked sovereign wealth fund in the United States, and the third highest-ranked in the world behind only Norway and New Zealand.
Additionally, the Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office has set new records during Meier’s tenure. Last year alone, Meier’s team issued 5,487 checks, and more than $7.42 million was paid back to rightful owners.
Meier said he was proud of all his office had accomplished to date, and was excited to see what his team could accomplish in a second term.
“I’ve spent my entire adult life working hard to keep Wyoming the best place in the world to live, work, play, raise a family and start a business, and I would be honored to continue serving the people of this great state for four more years as your State Treasurer,” Meier said.
Meier is currently the only candidate to announce his intentions to run for the treasurer’s office.The candidate filing period for public office opens May 12 and will continue through May 27. The Wyoming primary election will be held Aug. 16.