SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region Office celebrated Darrell Meineke for 20 years of service to Wyoming’s wildlife.

Meineke supervises the Game and Fish Department’s Sheridan and Downar bird farms. Collectively, the facilities raise more than 30,000 pheasants annually that are stocked on publicly-accessible lands throughout the state to provide upland game bird hunting opportunities. 

