SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region Office celebrated Darrell Meineke for 20 years of service to Wyoming’s wildlife.
Meineke supervises the Game and Fish Department’s Sheridan and Downar bird farms. Collectively, the facilities raise more than 30,000 pheasants annually that are stocked on publicly-accessible lands throughout the state to provide upland game bird hunting opportunities.
Meineke began his Game and Fish career in spring 1991 as a hatchery assistant at the Story Hatchery. In February 1996, he was hired as a contract wildlife feeding/propagation specialist at the Sheridan Bird Farm near Big Horn. In the following years, he earned promotions to bird farm biologist, bird farm coordinator and in April 2015, was named bird farm supervisor.
At different times during his years at the bird farm, Meineke initiated a youth pheasant hunt, has served as a hunter education instructor for hundreds of students and was active in local conservation organizations such as Pheasants Forever.
He received the Sheridan Region Peer Recognition Award from his colleagues in 2006 and was recognized as Hunter Education Instructor of the Year in 2000.