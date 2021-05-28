SHERIDAN — A 5K fun run and walk has been planned for Monday in Washington Park.
The "Remember the Brave" event will begin at 10 a.m. The cost to participate is $35 per person if you register before race day and $40 for same-day registration.
Registration on Monday will begin at 9:30 a.m or see itsyourrace.com to sign up early.
For additional information, call Angel Brinkerhoff at 307-655-5442.
Washington Park is located on Coffeen Avenue near the intersection of Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue.