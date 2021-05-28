SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Veterans Council has invited community members to a series of weekend events aimed at honoring military members who have died during service.
The Sheridan County Veterans Council is made up of members from the VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, DAV, Department of Veterans Affairs, Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts.
The following opportunities for community involvement are planned:
• Sunday at 9 a.m. — There are more than 1,600 graves at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery that belong to men and women who have served our nation in the military. Please join the Veterans Council starting at 9 a.m. to place flags on all of their graves.
• Monday at 9 a.m. — The WYO Theater will host a Memorial Day Ceremony, put on by the Sheridan County Veterans Council, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend in-person or watch on the WYO Theater YouTube page at http://bit.ly/YouTubeWYO. This year’s event is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and will highlight personal stories of some of the service members who died.
• Monday at 4 p.m. — The Sheridan County Veterans Council will remove all flags from the more than 1,600 graves at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, starting at 4 p.m. The public is asked to support this activity to ensure flags and flag holders are appropriately collected.