Man pleads not guilty to drug charge
SHERIDAN — Cody Knode pleaded not guilty to a drug charge in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Knode, who admitted to violating probation in 2020, was subsequently charged with criminal trespassing, fighting in public and interference with a peace officer. When he was booked into the Sheridan County Detention Center, law enforcement also found Knode to be in possession of what he said was Adderall, but later tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.
In revoking Knode's probation, Judge John Fenn sentenced the man to the original prison sentence, and gave him credit for the 478 days he has already served. He also ruled that the remainder of the prison sentence would not be served concurrent to any penalty imposed for the bar incident.
As a result of the arrest that resulted in the revocation of his probation, Knode also faces a charge of attempting to take a controlled substance into the Sheridan County Detention Center. That is the charge he pleaded not guilty to Tuesday.
Fenn set Knode's trial for June 28, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 11 a.m. May 20.
Man sentenced in probation revocation
SHERIDAN — Travis Glasco will complete the rest of his two-and-a-half to five-year prison sentence after violating his probation in Washington last year.
Glasco was placed on three years of supervised probation after stealing a vehicle. That probation was revoked after he attempted to elude law enforcement in Washington and failed to make payments toward his court fees and fines since September.
Glasco admitted to violating his probation and Fenn ruled the defendant wasn't a candidate for probation any longer. Glasco will receive credit for the 267 days of time served but will also be required to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution for the cost of returning him to Wyoming to appear in court.