SHERIDAN — Waller Hall Research of Greybull is conducting a statewide men’s health study with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and with support from Wyoming Equality. The study is being conducted through an online survey with Wyoming men 18 and older who identify as gay, queer, bisexual, pansexual or transgender, as well as those men who sometimes have sex with other men.
“This study is part of an effort to improve health resources for gay, bisexual and pansexual men in the state, and transgender people,” said Jeff Henne, CEO of Waller Hall Research. “A ground-breaking survey, this is among the first of its kind for the state of Wyoming.”
Those men who identify as gay, bi, pansexual or transgender can help improve health care resources in Wyoming by participating in the online survey at wallerhallresearch.com/survey-2.html.
“You can make a difference in our rural state by helping decision-makers understand our unique needs,” said Garret Poste, grant facilitator for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department in Casper. “So be among the first in Wyoming to help improve and understand health care resources for bi and gay men in the state.”