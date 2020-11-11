SHERIDAN — COVID-19 effects on mental health are increasing and may have lasting implications, similar to the physical health effects of the pandemic.
Several health organizations presented updates to Wyoming legislative representatives from Sheridan and Johnson counties Tuesday during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s legislative forum, mentioning the struggle of doing more with less in the time of great need in communities.
The good news, speakers said, is local organizations continue working together to provide what is needed in the community — personal protective equipment, open beds, research and moral support. The bad news is, between staff quarantines, patient quarantines and an uptick in cases, health teams are becoming more strapped and having to adjust to methods they used during the brief shutdown.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said morale among staff remains difficult.
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System opened a geriatric psychiatric 10-bed facility before COVID-19 hit and subsequently closed it to use as an overflow unit for COVID-19 patient care.
Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center CEO Paul Demple mentioned the quick move to telehealth services one week after the pandemic hit Wyoming and slow move back to in-person services. Now, though, with quarantines among staff and clients surging, Demple said the organization is considering moving back to fully telehealth operations.
“This week, we’re analyzing where we’re at and may shift back to more telehealth than in person so we don’t get shut down,” Demple said, mentioning caring well for staff and clients while also striving to remain fully operational despite quarantines.
During telehealth operations, NWYMHC staff sat poised to pay for equipment for clients to ensure access to health care, but instead of people not having devices, staff and clients struggled with having proper bandwidth to hold a telehealth conference session. Telehealth works well for individual or group meetings, but without a solid internet connection, it makes it difficult to have a productive client session.
Overall, Demple sees “through the roof” levels of anxiety, depression and stress among everyone in the community, from staff to clients to people on the street.
“It’s all of us,” Demple said. “...They feel it.”
Demple said he’s worried about outreach efforts in terms of suicide, with anecdotal information showing lagging mental health issues following COVID-19 diagnoses or quarantines.
“We’re now seeing some lagging mental health complications, depression in people that didn’t have that previously,” Demple said. “Next year, we’ll get better sense of how that’s going to be an issue.”
Every two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publish survey results tracking anxiety and depression statistics nationwide. Those noting symptoms of anxiety disorder in 2019 totaled 8.1% from April to June. In 2020, the percentage in roughly the same time period averaged 30.7%.
Similarly, 2019 numbers indicating symptoms of depressive disorder averaged 6.5% in the mid-year time period, compared to 2020’s 25.1% average, with climbing numbers in July and a dip back down in the early fall.
Demple’s prediction, though, includes possible delayed effects on mental health that may be seen in the upcoming year. The struggle lies in funding for preventative mental health care and a declining state budget, which has historically impacted preventative health and criminal justice services.
Many local health officials mentioned inviting legislators personally to their respective organizations to discuss current legislation in further depth and the upcoming legislative session in regards to funding for mental health and other health services in Sheridan County.