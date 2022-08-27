SHERIDAN — What started as a grassroots conversation around mental health in the community has grown, and very soon, Sheridan will be home to its own National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter.

In 2021, the Center for a Vital Community hosted its Study Circles around mental health, and from that, four tangible initiatives began. Three of those, focused on creating a mental health resource guide, a mental health coalition and an awareness campaign, all have moved under the umbrella of the biggest goal: to create a NAMI Sheridan Wyoming chapter.

