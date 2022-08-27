SHERIDAN — What started as a grassroots conversation around mental health in the community has grown, and very soon, Sheridan will be home to its own National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter.
In 2021, the Center for a Vital Community hosted its Study Circles around mental health, and from that, four tangible initiatives began. Three of those, focused on creating a mental health resource guide, a mental health coalition and an awareness campaign, all have moved under the umbrella of the biggest goal: to create a NAMI Sheridan Wyoming chapter.
Charlie Falkis, who is on the NAMI Sheridan steering committee, said he had previously used NAMI services in other states, and was surprised people in Wyoming did not widely recognize the organization.
“I had used group services out of a NAMI chapter in Virginia, and so I wanted to be a part of this,” Falkis said. “As I was finding that more and more people in Sheridan did not know about the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to bring my lived perspective to the group.”
Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, an organization that promotes awareness around human trafficking, exploitation and expands prevention education efforts, has become a leader of the NAMI Sheridan project. NAMI Sheridan was awarded a $30,000 grant from the Hughes Charitable Trust to conduct a community awareness campaign around mental health issues, and Markham said the group is only a couple steps away from getting a national affiliate status.
Once granted, a NAMI affiliate status will mean the Sheridan chapter can access all kinds of materials, coursework and resources from the national group.
“That means we can start running programs without building them from the ground up,” Markham said.
NAMI Sheridan will begin with peer support groups, training facilitators through NAMI resources, and has prioritized a program called “In Our Own Voice.” That program is an awareness campaign where survivors and people living with mental illness are invited to speak in their communities about their experience, destigmatizing mental health issues.
“Year after year, Wyoming has ranked within the top four states of the highest suicide rate in the nation,” Falkis said. “Being able to break down that stigma, and let other people know that there is help and there is hope, that is key.”
Falkis, who is open about his own struggles with mental health issues, said that he used to be afraid to be labeled.
“We see movies and we think of the extremes, but I think knowing that there are everyday people dealing with mental health issues, people who do thrive in the community share this diagnosis or have had a rough patch in life, that helps normalize it. It helps create an incentive to work through those things,” Falkis said.
NAMI Sheridan will host two free public events in September. The first is from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for Arts at Sheridan College, where the film “My Ascension,” a documentary to spread hope and fight suicide, will be shown, along with a resource fair, Q&A and panel discussion.
“We want to tell people, 'hey, suicide can be a scary topic, but the more we talk about it, the more we can take an upstream approach, the more we can start building in protective factors into kids’ lives and into our lives,'” Falkis said.
Various organizations that serve as protective factors in the community will be present, as will suicide survivors, peer support and prevention specialists.
“While we can’t give clinical advice, any questions will be welcome,” he said. “Questions will not be met with judgment. They will be met with open understanding.”
The second event, which is geared toward children and families, will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sheridan College Campus Center, and will feature a free kids fair and film screening of “Inside Out.” At both events, Falkis said the public is encouraged to attend.
Through her work with Uprising, Markham said she has come to care about all topics that impact survivors, and mental health is high on her list.
“This kind of work does prevent people from getting into harm's way, or being exploited. When you have a community that embraces these discussions, and you feel safe to talk about struggles and be real, that’s a vulnerability,” she said.
“But if you feel you have to hide these things, and what we see over and over especially in youth when they’re struggling with mental health and don’t feel safe to talk about it, is that they end up doing something like going online and sharing it with someone online who is being really nice. They don’t realize that person is actually a predator,” she said.
Having a mental health issue can be a vulnerability, she said, but when someone feels loved, empowered and safe in their community, those all serve as protective factors to keep that person safe.
The best way to get involved with the local NAMI chapter is to email namisheridan@gmail.com, Markham said.
“We do need a lot of help, and now we have a lot of tangible things that are coming to be,” she said. “There is something for anyone who wants to get involved. It could be donating money, it could be donating time, lending a skill, making an introduction or connection that will further our work. There is a lot to be done, and there are a lot of big ideas around this topic.”