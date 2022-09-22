Editor's Note

This is the sixth installment of a seven-part series reported throughout 2022 explaining the Title 25 process in Wyoming, including issues within the system and how it impacts the lives of Wyoming residents.

SHERIDAN — Despite a deeply flawed system lacking funding, facilities and staff, a team of medical and mental health professionals from across Sheridan County work together to coordinate appropriate mental health evaluation and treatment for those involuntarily held under Wyoming’s Title 25 process, said Jennifer White, clinical director at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center. 

Title 25 establishes a single point of responsibility — called a gatekeeper — to monitor and coordinate emergency detention and involuntary treatment within a particular county. Aside from offering outpatient mental health and substance use disorder treatment, Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center staff have taken on the role of gatekeeper in Sheridan County. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

