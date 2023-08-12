mental health stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Dr. Sleeth, author of Hope Always, will be in Sheridan to educate on mental health and suicide, and to provide instruction on how community citizens can be a beacon of hope for those in need.

A free event will be held in Sheridan at the Ramada Plaza Aug. 16 from 8:30 a.m to noon, and is hosted by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. Those wanting to attend must register at voanr.org/drsleeth. 

