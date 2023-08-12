SHERIDAN — Dr. Sleeth, author of Hope Always, will be in Sheridan to educate on mental health and suicide, and to provide instruction on how community citizens can be a beacon of hope for those in need.
A free event will be held in Sheridan at the Ramada Plaza Aug. 16 from 8:30 a.m to noon, and is hosted by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. Those wanting to attend must register at voanr.org/drsleeth.
Matthew Sleeth, M.D., is the founder and executive director of Blessed Earth, an educational nonprofit that inspires and equips people to become better stewards of all creation. Recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation’s most influential leaders, Sleeth has been a regular guest preacher at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and has spoken at thousands of events, churches and campuses.
The Ramada Plaza is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive in Sheridan.