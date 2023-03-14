SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan Public Works Director Mercer recommended the city demolish the Cook Ford building.
The city purchased the building, located at 103 N. Gould, in 2018 and also owns an adjacent lot. Mercer said the city currently uses the building to store various equipment.
The demolition is expected to cost $100,000 and Mercer recommended repaving the two lots for additional downtown parking.
“What that would do is gain about 16 parking spaces immediately in the downtown area to ease the downtown business owners’ concerns (about parking) with the construction project of Main Street,” Mercer said. “We’ve had multiple public meetings (about the project and) we hear parking, parking, parking. So, this would address the immediate needs of downtown at that point.”
Councilor Greg Luhman said he’d like to see the lots used for parking.
“I’d love to see that building come down and provide parking… (for) downtown businesses,” he said.
The West Fifth Street bridge is set for renovations.
City of Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer recommended accepting a bid from CDG Engineers for the design and inspection of the bridge. The Sheridan-based firm submitted a bid of $185,858 in January.
The bridge over Goose Creek was originally built in 1968. The Wyoming Department of Transportation conducted a study in 2022 identifying deficiencies in the bridge deck and surface.
“There (are) multiple repair spots on the bridge,” Mercer said. “And roughly 70% of the deck has voids between the surface and the underlying deck, which basically means it is starting to delaminate. Moisture is running through there.”
Mercer also said the voids allow water to fill in between the layers and cause delamination and damage.
CDG Engineers’ work will include a review of existing plans and inspection reports for the bridge from the city and a non-destructive evaluation of the bridge. CDG Engineers will also develop a traffic control plan. The firm will also determine whether the bridge deck can be repaired or if a more extensive repair is necessary.
Mercer said it’s likely the bridge deck repair will be sufficient, but the uncertainty made the cost difficult to determine. The preliminary evaluation of the bridge is expected to cost roughly $61,000.
“This (total) fee is based most likely on deck design,” Mercer said. “So, hopefully, we got the number right.”
Council is expected to vote on the building demolition and bridge assessment March 20.
- City attorney Brendon Kerns presented a contract extension for City Administrator Stuart McRae. The contract would expire June 30, 2026, and pay McRae $144,918.54 per year.
- Utilities Director Dan Roberts said Trees for Trash day and the community clean up event are set for May 6. He also said Free Fall Landfill Day is set for Oct. 28.