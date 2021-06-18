SHERIDAN — Twelve Wyoming students from across the state were recognized for their artwork in Cheyenne June 11 by Gov. Mark Gordon, including a local Sheridanite.
The celebration acknowledged their achievement in art and excellence in interpreting agriculture and natural resource concepts.
Each year Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom encourages second- through fifth-grade students to submit a hand drawn bookmark for the program. This year WAIC received more than 1,600 entries from students across Wyoming.
Among the student artists recognized was Constance Merriam, a fifth-grade student in Erin Hinton’s class at Woodland Park Elementary.
The students’ artwork is published and distributed around the state. If you would like copies of the bookmarks or information about the program, please contact WAIC at www.wyaitc.org or at 307-369-1749.