SHERIDAN — The Holiday Express bazaar will take place at First United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13.
Featured will be holiday decorations, oldies and goodies, baked goods and the Closet will be open.
Cinnamon rolls and coffee will be served beginning at 8 a.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
An elevator is available in the main lobby. All proceeds will support local and global missions of the United Methodist Women.
First United Methodist Church is located at 215 W. Works St.