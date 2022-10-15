SHERIDAN — The oldest living Miss Indian America, crowned in 1954, is being featured in the nation’s largest mural and is continuing her work at Sheridan’s Kendrick Park Arboretum.
Mary Louise Defender-Wilson, a member of the Miss Indian America Collective, was born Oct. 14, 1930, near Shields on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. She is a member of the Dakotah/Hidatsa people, and her cultural work as a storyteller, traditionalist, historian, scholar and educator has been globally recognized.
A key moment in her journey, she said, took place in Sheridan almost 70 years ago.
“All American Indian Days was like a wake up call to me to be interested in who I am, as a person of this land,” she said. “I’ve made it my business all my life to look at all the things about myself as a person, and it woke me up to using my own language.”
This summer, the MIA Collective spearheaded a tree-planting project at the Trail End Arboretum, planting 15 trees to pay tribute to the historic All American Indian Days, held from 1953-84, which included the Miss Indian America pageant. Over many decades, Defender-Wilson has worked to bring awareness about her people to the nation. Today, her portrait is one of three featured in the largest mural in the United States, the Glass City River Wall in Toledo, Ohio. The Glass City River Wall is a community project, and no one in the United States has ever painted a mural of this size, deana harragarra waters, crowned Miss Indian America in 1975 and a member of the MIA Collective, said.
“In that regard, it is (similar to) what Sheridan accomplished in the 1950s with All American Indian Days and the Miss Indian America title,” harragarra waters said. “Until then, no one in the United States had ever created an inter-racial project in human relations with Indian women leading the advocacy for unity and understanding among all peoples.”
Defender-Wilson's life connects these two vital community projects transcending decades, she continued. Throughout the decades, her commitment to the Sheridan community continued, and lives on in her membership in the MIA Collective. harragarra waters first met Defender-Wilson, in 1975 at the 22nd Miss Indian America Pageant.
“She was one of the first Indian people to serve as a judge, until then an all-white panel of judges selected the winner,” harragarra waters said. “I will always remember her telling me how her Santee people were closely related to my Otoe people.”
The Glass City River Wall project will celebrate its completion this weekend in a live streamed event in Toledo, with Defender-Wilson in attendance alongside Bear Dancers, Buffalo Dancers and other family members.
“It’s really rare to see Bear Dancers, even on the reservation,” Christina Kasper, project manager for the mural, said. “For me, the world is going to stop for a little bit when they are here.”
Defender-Wilson was chosen to be a part of the Glass City River Wall by the artist, Gabe Gault.
“He was looking for reference photos in National Geographic, and came across a picture of her,” Kasper said.
The photo was taken by Rev. Don Doll, a Jesuit priest known for taking photos of Native Americans and others during his spiritual work over the last 50 years. He connected the artist with Defender-Wilson, and things took off from there.
“You can see something in her face. 82,365 vehicles pass that spot a day. It is on I-75 and I just, every time I pass it, without fail, I look at her,” Kasper said.
The Glass City River Wall is the largest mural in the country by 100,000 square feet. When work began before the pandemic, representatives from Toledo’s Arts Commission found a historic marker on site commemorating the fact that the location was once a Native American fortification. The mural grew from there.
Not only was it important to remember the history on site, but Kasper said it was also important to depict the people in the mural as living members of society.
“It was really important that those (in the) portraits have contemporary clothing on, and that all the models are live models. It was said to us very, very early on that people view Native Americans as a people of the past. But they also said, ‘We live amongst you. We are a people of the past, present and future. We still contribute on a sizable level’,” Kasper said.
The mural sits at a bend on the east bank of the Maumee River, where visitors can see a mile in each direction.
“I say all the time that this project spoke to us. We were just the vessels to make it come true,” Kasper said.
There are three big grain silos at the end of the site selected for the mural, which were perfect for portraits, she explained.
“The overarching component here is, ‘Whose story is told, and why?’ We want to connect the community, but also to tell the story of this history. It is not ours to tell, but this was a way to tell that story,” she said.
Defender-Wilson said she was drawn to the mural project first because of ADM grain silos.
“I thought the silos represent grain,” she said. “One of the sponsors feeds people all over the world, and that represented us, and how our people were here for so long, and first. The Lakota-Sioux people were gardeners, and we fed people.”
In a more localized way, the MIA Collective is doing similar commemorative work in Sheridan. According to Judy Slack, who serves as a liaison between the MIA Collective and the local community, two donors have committed a park bench for the Arboretum project, and plans for a bronze plaque commemorating the women and a large stone for its display are underway.
“Our goal is to plant 30 more trees next summer, along with several bushes,” Slack said.
Defender-Wilson, whose recording of the Star in the Cottonwood story can be heard on YouTube, said she hopes that next year, the Arboretum will include a cottonwood to commemorate the origin story of the star inside a cottonwood branch, long told by her people.
Clark Van Hoosier, city arborist for the City of Sheridan, said that the plan is to plant a cottonwood tree next year in a second round of trees.
“Next year, along with additional tree plantings, the MIA Collective is also planning for the installation of a bench and memorial plaque at the arboretum. One of the ideas we have discussed is placing a sign next to the cottonwood telling the Dakota Legend. It's great lore, and the Plains cottonwood is also Wyoming's state tree, so an installation of the tree makes too much sense to not pursue in the future,” he said.
The MIA Collective will work with the city to install signs and QR codes to commemorate the Miss Indian Americas, and All-American Indian Days board members, host families and participants. The Collective is also working with an online museum to host the All American Indian Days and MIA history, along with videos and photos.
“The website will share the (Glass City River Wall) mural, in which an important Miss Indian America Collective member, is being featured,” Slack said.