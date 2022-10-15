SHERIDAN — The oldest living Miss Indian America, crowned in 1954, is being featured in the nation’s largest mural and is continuing her work at Sheridan’s Kendrick Park Arboretum.

Mary Louise Defender-Wilson, a member of the Miss Indian America Collective, was born Oct. 14, 1930, near Shields on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. She is a member of the Dakotah/Hidatsa people, and her cultural work as a storyteller, traditionalist, historian, scholar and educator has been globally recognized.

