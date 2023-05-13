Judge Court gavel stock
SHERIDAN — On March 20, 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff approved a plea agreement between the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office and Michigan resident Michael J. Dupuis Sr. for making false claims of residency to obtain resident Wyoming hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.

As part of the agreement, Dupuis pleaded no contest to seven counts of false oath to obtain resident Wyoming hunting licenses. He will pay $35,070 in fines and will lose his hunting and trapping privileges for six years. Wyoming and 48 other states participate in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. If a person loses hunting or fishing privileges in one state, the revocation is also in effect in all other partner states.

