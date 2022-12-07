image

Courtesy photo.

A rendering of the Mars Agriculture Center and Science Building Renovation. The 18,424 square foot building is expected to be completed in time for the Spring 2017 semester. 

SHERIDAN — Stephanie Servetas, a microbiologist from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will give a lecture titled “Researching the Microbiome: An Exploration of Microbial Communities” Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The lecture is a part of the 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series and will be held in person inside the Mars Agriculture Center, room 201. 

