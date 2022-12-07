SHERIDAN — Stephanie Servetas, a microbiologist from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will give a lecture titled “Researching the Microbiome: An Exploration of Microbial Communities” Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The lecture is a part of the 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series and will be held in person inside the Mars Agriculture Center, room 201.
This event is free and open to the public.
The talk will introduce microbiome science, highlight microbial communities’ beneficial role and provide insights into the state-of-the-art and the future of microbiome research. Servetas will discuss how microbiome advances are no longer only being described in scientific journals; they have reached mainstream marketing for everyday items, including lotion, yogurt, pet foods and gardening.
“It is an exciting time in microbiology as microbes are no longer cast only as villains but are increasingly being recognized for their beneficial roles,” Servetas said. “Scientists are trying to harness these favorable attributes to improve human health, food security, energy production, and many other areas.”
Servetas is a microbiologist in the Complex Microbial Systems Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Her research focuses on developing and characterizing microbial materials (genetic, whole organism and communities) that can serve as tools for next-generation diagnostics, bio-surveillance efforts and microbial therapeutics (bugs-as-drugs).
Servetas’ current projects include the development of a multi-omic human gut microbiome reference material; developing methods, materials, and validation studies for biosurveillance, including wastewater surveillance; and producing reference material to support increased testing capacity in response to the recent MPXV outbreak.
Servetas joined NIST as a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow in 2018 after completing her Ph.D. in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Program at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. The topic of her doctoral research was Helicobacter pylori, the only recognized bacterial carcinogen.
Servetas works remotely for NIST and is based in Sheridan.
For more information about the event or upcoming lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or call 307-675-0770.