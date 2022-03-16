SHERIDAN — Big Horn Middle School Principal Brian Lawson did not demonstrate his “griddy dance” for the Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees Tuesday but encouraged students to do their own “griddy dance.”
BHMS staff helps students meet proficiency standards across subject areas on Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress scores with a flex program, which focuses on giving students extra time before lunch and on Fridays to work on homework and subject comprehension while strengthening intervention practices among teachers. Members of Sources of Strength, a school club, have also played a role in teaching students kindness, empathy and grit — this month’s lesson and possibly more work than learning the dance moves Lawson referenced.
WY-TOPP math scores dipped for sixth-graders, with 70.59% proficiency in 2018-2019 dropping to 58.33% proficiency for the 2020-2021 school year. Seventh-graders dropped from 76.13% proficiency in 2018-2019 to 58.54%, and eighth-graders dropped from 76.67% in 2018-2019 to 68.63% in the 2020-2021 school year. However, all scores are higher than state averages for 2020-2021, which came in at 48.06%, 47.04 % and 50.88%, respectively.
School-wide goals for BHMS include increasing district-wide scores to proficient or advanced.
Lawson highlighted a tiered intervention program that he anticipates will help identify student comprehension levels and what intervention they need to meet proficiency standards. Tier 1 is designed for prevention and intervention programs, Tier 2 is for intermediate and targeted interventions, and Tier 3 is more intensive intervention focused on closing gaps in understanding. This will allow teachers to work closely with students through extra instruction. Lawson said administration and teachers are hoping to implement strategies of tier identification during the 50-minute class period more consistently.
“One of the things we need to work on is having a school-wide diagnostic,” Lawson said.
On Friday, BHMS was involved in a training to pilot a program called i-Ready, a computer diagnostic assessment, Lawson said. This tool will help teachers identify students strengths and weaknesses in different subject areas by doing the statistical work accumulated from tests to measure proficiency. This will help teachers to group students into the tier they need for additional instruction. The i-Ready program would assess the growth of students to properly move them out of a tier into the next or to receive more help.
The second part of this school-wide intervention plan includes student engagement. Currently, students are reading a book called “Chop Wood, Carry Water,” which is meant to help implement this month’s flex lesson — grit.
“This aligns with our focus on literacy as a district and the direction we’re heading,” Lawson said.
“There’s some skills this book works to teach and some character traits it works to highlight like perseverance, dedication and commitment. Those are things we want our students to have and reading as a collective community can be powerful and impactful.”
In other SCSD1 news:
• Tongue River High School prom is scheduled for April 22.
• The district board approved all administrator contract renewals with no concerns from the board.