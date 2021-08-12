DAYTON — Amber Miles grew up at the Art Badgett Pool in Dayton. The pool, it turns out, is a family affair for Miles, who took lessons and lifeguarded at the community outdoor pool while her aunt worked there and mother managed the facility.
Now, she wants to ensure her nieces and son will be able to experience a similar childhood with a well-maintained pool by raising funds for the facility through the first-ever Cowboy Way duathlon/triathlon.
“It’s not an official mini-triathlon,” Miles said. “That’s why we called it the Cowboy Way. Ya know, cowboys do their own thing, and why not change it up a bit?”
The Cowboy Way includes options for a duathlon — a 12-mile bicycle ride (give or take, Miles said) and 5-kilometer run — or a triathlon — including a 250-meter swim in the pool ahead of the bicycle and running portions. The race lengths all shorten a typical triathlon, sprint triathlon and even a mini-triathlon by varying levels, but in its inaugural year, Miles believes it’s a great start to an event she hopes to continue for years to come.
All fundraising efforts support maintenance work at Art Badgett Pool. Miles said an engineer has looked at the facility, and she and city staff are expecting a report regarding maintenance needs shortly. She anticipates hearing a total replacement of the pool, but anything less she said will be helped by every bit of funding possible, including the nine individuals and one team signed up for the Cowboy Way, as of Tuesday this week.
Miles initially helped city staff brainstorm ideas for fundraisers for the pool, and her initial thought of a triathlon came from wanting to utilize the pool and make it fun for anyone wishing to support the pool. When Miles ran the idea past Tongue River Valley Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride, Kilbride was immediately on board, mentioning to Miles she’d always wanted to host a triathlon but never got it off the ground. From there, initial planning scheduled the event for July, but a setback requiring a permit from the state highway department and 60 days notice pushed the event to Saturday.
Volunteers continue to help Miles and Tongue River Valley Community Center staff, including Lacie Schwend, with setup and implementation of the plan Saturday morning. From high-schoolers needing volunteer hours to first responders blocking roads and ensuring safety of the event to the dedicated group of TRVCC volunteers, Schwend said several have been integral in helping with the event.
Participants will check in starting at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, preparing their drop bags at the TRVCC in Dayton before biking a few blocks to the pool to start the first leg of their triathlon. With 10 participants, the event currently has three heats, with four participants per heat. Volunteers will hand-time their assigned heats through the end of the race, as there will be no chipped timing for the event. Miles said 11 lengths totals 250 meters for the first portion, followed by a roughly 12-mile bicycle ride from the pool to the Ranchester community center and back to the TRVCC Dayton. Bikers will then run a 5K, or 3.1 miles, through Eagle Ridge subdivision in Dayton. The race ends at TRVCC Dayton.
“Any extra funds we can get to go toward (ongoing maintenance for the Art Badgett Pool), that is phenomenal,” Miles said. “Every little bit helps.”
Registration remains open until right before heats begin at 8 a.m., but those who register before Saturday save $25. Non-TRVCC members pay $50 and members pay $40 when they register online at trvcc.org or by calling 307-655-9419.