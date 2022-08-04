SHERIDAN — As county valuation and property taxes have increased in the last year, so have the value of the mills levied by Sheridan County.

In fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, county valuation tops $610.67 million, which is up from $504.61 million in the previous fiscal year, Sheridan County Assessor Paul Fall said. The increase means local school districts, governments and special districts can expect a roughly 21% increase in mill levy funding this year.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

