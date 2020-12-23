SHERIDAN — The story of Mayor Roger Miller is a love story.
During an hour-long conversation with The Sheridan Press, Miller mentioned multiple times how much he loves the community where he grew up. He loves the streams where he goes fly-fishing. He loves Main Street where he used to work as the owner of Fly Shop of the Bighorns. Most importantly, he loves the people and has a desire to leave the city of Sheridan better than he found it.
“I loved being mayor — even the hard parts,” Miller said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve Sheridan and very much thank the citizens for that opportunity. I look forward to continue living here and being a part of this community for the rest of my life. I have no intentions of leaving.”
Miller’s passion for the city was clear in every interaction over the last four years, according to Sheridan City Councilor Jacob Martin. And although Miller didn’t always see eye-to-eye with the council on some issues, his dedication to the well-being of the city could not be denied, Martin said.
“Although I sometimes had different ideas than Roger, and it got a little heated during our time together, we have always been able to have open conversations together,” Martin said. “He has a good heart, and he’s a hard-working guy. One thing I appreciated about him is that he always picked up the phone when you called. He took his job as mayor seriously.”
Miller was elected as mayor in 2016 with 62% of the vote. He ran on a platform of business attraction, infrastructure development and economic and structural growth.
“One of my goals as mayor has been making sure that our community continues to grow,” Miller said. “If your city’s not growing, it’s dying. Sheridan is one of the few communities in Wyoming that is actually growing, and I’m really proud of that. But I’ve also been trying to keep that growth from happening too fast. We want to grow steadily and consistently without explosive growth like what happened in Billings and Bozeman and Denver and Fort Collins. We want to grow, but we want to grow cautiously so that we can maintain our sense of community.”
Miller has overseen work on a lot of infrastructure projects over the last four years — from junior high hill slide repairs to planning for a resurfacing project of Main Street. He is especially proud of ongoing work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Goose Creek restoration project, which will rectify damages to habitat that date back to the levee system’s creation in 1963.
“That will be a major thing that will have an impact for the next 50 to 100 years in Sheridan,” Miller said. “Preserving that habitat goes a long way toward making our city a more appealing place to live.”
The economy took leaps as well, and Miller said he was especially proud of helping recruit several new businesses, including Weatherby Inc.
“We have seen a massive improvement in the job situation over the last four years,” Miller said. “I obviously can’t take full credit for that — something like the Weatherby deal takes a lot of effort from a lot of people. But Weatherby in particular is going to be one of those long-term businesses that will have a major impact on our city. It’s a great accomplishment.”
Miller is also proud of the city’s efforts to improve accountability and transparency during his tenure.
“Transparency matters and accountability matters,” Miller said. “I wanted to make sure that when people asked for records, they got them quickly and efficiently. I made sure that our projects and budgets and city plans were posted on the city website so the general public could read pretty much everything that the councilors read.”
Miller also said that the city has “cleaned up” its budget since he started on the council.
“For quite a while, the council was being told the city had a budget between $50 or $70 million when the actual number was in the range of $36 to $42 million,” Miller said. “Our most recent budget was as close to a true budget as we’ve seen. There was no padding, no doubling of certain numbers. It was the budget in actuality.”
There were other projects Miller hoped to accomplish during his tenure, which never saw the light of day. One of these was the development of more affordable housing in the city.
“I had hoped to work on R4 and R3 zoning for truly affordable housing like mobile homes and prebuilt and manufactured homes,” Miler said. “We haven’t done that kind of construction in any meaningful way since the 1960s. There are many hardworking people in this community — the people working at Walmart and Home Depot and the gas stations — who aren’t paid $50,000 to $100,000 each year. They need good affordable housing, and right now they don’t really have it.
“I hope that’s something that Mayor (Rich) Bridger can look into during his tenure,” he said.
Miller said he was also disappointed he didn’t make more headway in his efforts to remove the city administrator position — a position that he said takes away the mayor’s power to serve the city as he sees fit.
“A mayor is elected to respond and react and get things done,” Miller said. “Under the current system, that power has been taken away.”
After leaving the mayoral office early next month, Miller plans to work with his brother in the local wind energy industry while pursuing fly-fishing opportunities around Wyoming. He said he will continue to attend city council meetings and is eager to assist mayor-elect Rich Bridger as he transitions to his new role.
After all, Miller said, the job may be gone, but the love goes on.
“There were a lot of reasons why I ran for mayor, but it was mainly to serve the community I grew up in and still love,” Miller said. “I’m not going to stop serving now that I’m leaving the mayor’s office. I just have to find new ways to give back.”