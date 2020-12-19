SHERIDAN — Community aggregation company Harena Data and entertainment technology company Metamedia will host a holiday-themed Minecraft competition Dec. 19 at Sheridan’s Centennial Theater that will allow players and their families to socialize, compete against one another and win prizes via giveaways.
The family game night event called "A Holiday Esports Spectacular," features a competition surrounding Minecraft, one of the world's leading games for families, to build an in-game holiday-themed home. Leading Minecraft influencers will judge the pre-submitted holiday homes and winners will receive prizes, social media shoutouts, photo-ops and more.
Players will be given one plot of land to build on by connecting to the GYO Minecraft server that will be provided upon registration to the event.
The event will take place at cinemas and drive-ins in compliance with federal, state and local health guidelines. Following the event, a recorded version of the competition will be re-broadcasted to thousands of moviegoers at cinemas and drive-ins nationwide as previews to shows.