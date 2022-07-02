SHERIDAN — Many decades ago, the idea for All American Indian Days came together under a tree in Crow Country.
Today, the same thread of hope and healing runs through a tree-planting project spearheaded by the Miss Indian America Collective at the Kendrick Arboretum.
The MIA Collective has raised money to plant 15 trees, with plans to add a bench and flowering plants near the elk and buffalo pasture, to pay tribute to the historic All American Indian Days, held from 1953-84, and the Miss Indian America pageant.
Signage near the tree project will also educate future generations on the history of All American Indian Days and the pageant.
“Our tree project represents our deep appreciation for the hard work of addressing racism in Sheridan, a reservation border town, with the surrounding Crow and Northern Cheyenne people,” Judy Slack, who serves as a liaison between the Miss Indian America Collective and the local community, said.
In a project partnership with the City of Sheridan, the MIA Collective has selected trees and bushes that are mainly flowering and fruit bearing for birds, butterflies and bees. The MIA Collective held a blessing on site June 10, and is planning a “Tribute to History and Hope” Dedication Celebration in conjunction with the Mayor's Arbor Day proclamation at 10 a.m. July 29 in the arboretum area.
There will also be an All American Indian Days movie presented by the Yellowtail family at 1 p.m. July 29 in the Inner Circle at the Sheridan County Fulmer Library. Both events are open to the public.
Miss Indian America XXII deana harragarra waters, who earned her title in 1975, said All American Indian Days started in the early 1950s when it grew out of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen contest. In 1953, locals held the first All American Indian Days, where they also selected the very first Miss Indian America. Each year afterwards, they would select another title holder.
“The story was told to me that there was a racial tension in Sheridan, but there was also a desire by people of good will, civic leaders, and people on the Crow reservation to come together,” harragarra waters said.
A man named Don Deernose would, for many years after, point to a tree in his front yard and say, “If you want to know where All American Indian Days started, it is under that tree,” harragarra waters said.
“He would tell how one or two men would come from Sheridan and talk to him about what they could do to make different races understand each other, or to make their part of the world better for all people,” harragarra waters recalled.
“So this is a story not just about the Miss Indian Americas who want to leave a tribute to all those family members of All American Indian Days, but one to remind people of what we can do when we sit down and talk together, and understand each other.”
While efforts began nearly a decade ago to build a memorial to All American Indian Days and the Miss Indian America pageant in Sheridan, with talk of a sculpture and an initial fundraising effort, there was a split in the committee resulting in two groups with separate plans. While the split caused hurt and confusion, the Miss Indian America Collective remains strong, according to its members.
“Instead of accepting a sad hard ending, we decide to use our wings and we fly. It is the full power of gratitude that gives purpose to our new upward direction,” harragarra waters said.
The Miss Indian America Collective now includes seven living title holders, some as old as 91, and is moving forward with its tree planting project this summer.
“We could think of no better art than a tree, and we could think of no better artist than the Creator God,” harragarra waters said. “We started this (new) project last fall, and raised money this spring. We purchased 15 trees to be planted at the northwest end of the arboretum at Kendrick Park.”
harragarra waters was Miss Indian America in 1975 during the United States bicentennial, and she has returned to Sheridan each year since 2013 to remember what was once here. For the June 10 blessing, the group reached out to Leonard Bends, grandson of Don Deernose. Bends served 12 years as the Crow Sundance Chief, and spoke in June of the significance of the tree in the Sundance.
“The foundation that we are establishing at Kendrick Park will carry on all that was good in All American Indian Days, and all that was good in those people who tried to be people of goodwill to everybody,” harragarra waters said. “Leonard Bends sang a Crow song for the tree, and asked that the trees be a powerful force.”
During the public “Tribute to History and Hope” dedication July 29, organizers hope many people come to hear Leonard Bends speak. The site plan will include QR codes to guide the visitor to an online storehouse that will share movie clips, news articles, biographies and photos of this important era, from the coming together of both Indian and non-Indian people to end discrimination 12 years before national civil rights legislation was passed.
“It is a message as relevant today as it was in the 1950s,” Slack said.
Today, the group continues to gather more Miss Indian Americas into the collective, with seven planning to be represented and offer words of hope and healing during the July ceremony. They include Miss Indian America II Mary Louise Defender, MIA XI Michele Portwood Robinson, MIA XII Sharron Ahtone Harjo, MIA XVII Virginia Stroud, MIA XXII deana harragarra waters, MIA XXV Susan Arkeketa and MIA XXVII Jerilyn LeBeau Church. The families of MIA I Arlene Wesley James, MIA X Williamette Youpee and MIA VIII Brenda Bearchum, all who have passed away, will attend or send a statement.
“There is a lot of nostalgia associated with All American Indian Days, and whether it is true or not, I don’t know. History is important, but what we want to focus on is hope, and the future,” harragarra waters said.