SHERIDAN — The Miss Wyoming and Miss Wyoming's Outstanding Teen competitions will take place at the Wyoming Performing Arts and Education Center June 25.
Founded in 1932, the Miss Wyoming Scholarship Organization is a preliminary to the Miss America Organization, one of the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women.
Miss Wyoming travels throughout the state serving as a representative for the organization to promote her social impact initiative, organization and partner’s objectives and be a brand ambassador for Miss America’s national partners.
This year's theme is "It's what you give."
Tickets for the show cost $27 for crown-level seating, $22 for non-crown level seating and $15 for seniors and students.
Tickets may be purchased through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.