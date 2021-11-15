SHERIDAN — Miss Wyoming Mikkayla DeBolt will represent Wyoming at the 100th anniversary of Miss America this December.
DeBolt has invited the community to her Miss America Send-off Party set for Nov. 20 at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
From 4-7 p.m. guests are invited to stop by, eat ice cream, view part of her Miss America wardrobe and wish her well. She'll share experiences about her year of service as well as take pictures with all those who attend.
She will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets — only 500 tickets will be sold for $50 each, for a drawing set for March 19.
The Miss America Competition will take place Dec. 16 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 51 young women vying for the job of Miss America will begin their competition week Dec. 12 with the first evening of preliminary competition followed by round two of preliminary competition Dec. 13. The final night of competition culminates a week of activities that will mark the Miss America Organization’s 100th anniversary.
To follow DeBolt's journey as Miss Wyoming or to book her at your next event, follow her on Facebook and Instagram @missamericawy.