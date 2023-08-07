CASPER — This year’s Miss Wyoming Volunteer Laura Halley and Miss Wyoming Teen Volunteer Asher Black aim to broaden drug rehabilitation services and advocate for children with disabilities.
Miss Wyoming Volunteer is a state competition for the Miss Volunteer America Organization, a nationwide scholarship program based in Tennessee.
Both Miss Wyoming Volunteer and Miss Wyoming Teen Volunteer fulfill a year of service during which they research and prepare speeches, work with sponsors, perform at events and advocate for their chosen platform.
Contestants compete, all the way to nationals in Tennessee, for an opportunity to win the title of Miss America Volunteer.
This year was Halley’s first time participating in Miss Wyoming Volunteer. Raised in Torrington and currently residing in Laramie, Halley works in behavioral health at Ivinson Memorial Hospital and is working on her doctorate. Halley was crowned Miss Wyoming Volunteer in Casper July 29.
Since her crowning, Halley said she has already begun moving forward with plans to support her chosen platform, drug rehabilitation. Halley was inspired to pursue this platform by her own personal experience with losing someone to a fentanyl overdose.
“I actually had a friend who passed away from a fentanyl overdose Jan. 2, 2023 and it’s starting to become very apparent in Wyoming,” Halley said. “I work in the behavioral health ward. We have a bunch of detoxes come in and a lot of that has started to become fentanyl rather than alcohol or meth or anything like that. It’s almost always laced, they’re getting something that they don’t even know has fentanyl in it.”
Halley said she has started meeting with Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff to begin implementing her initiative. Halley aims to work with foundations to fund new rehabilitation centers across the state and advocate for law enforcement officers to carry Narcan, a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.
Halley said she looks forward to the next year of working toward her initiative and is excited to support the other girls all the way to nationals in Tennessee.
Born and raised in Cody, 16-year-old Black was crowned Miss Wyoming Teen Volunteer. Black has participated in pageantry since she was 7 years old and participated in three pageants this summer, the most recent being the Miss Wyoming Volunteer pageant.
Black said she wants to cast a wide net through her support for her chosen platform, to advocate for children with disabilities. Already in the works by Black for the next year is a fun run, meetings with hands-on activities and partnerships with musical and theater companies around the state to educate Wyomingites on Down Syndrome and other disabilities.
“My little sister was born with Down Syndrome and she’s my inspiration. It's unfortunate because people are really unkind to her,” Black said. “I wanted to be a voice for her and I want to be a voice for other kids with disabilities who can’t stand up for themselves… I believe everybody is interested in different things and everybody learns differently and I believe the more that I do diverse things such as a fun run, a meeting, hands-on activities and musical programs, I can reach a larger audience that way.”
Black said she is excited for the volunteer work and advocacy that will take place over the next year to spread awareness and education on Down Syndrome.
“Kindness is so free to give and it only takes a couple seconds out of your day to be kind to somebody, but it can truly change somebody’s life,” Black said. “I’m a really strong believer that kindness is the easiest gift to give, yet one of the greatest gifts received.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.