SHERIDAN — The six legislators representing Sheridan County in the Wyoming Legislature agree the recent vaccine mandate from President Joseph Biden is a form of federal governmental overreach that must be stopped.
“As a Republican, I strongly oppose the big government mandates regarding vaccines from Washington,” Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said.
“I oppose vaccine mandates,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan said. “It should be a matter of personal choice.”
“I think we should attempt to outlaw federal vaccine mandates in Wyoming that are clearly overreach,” Rep Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said.
But if the legislators are in agreement about the vaccine mandate itself, they are a bit more divided on the decision to address the issue during a three-day special session next week, from Oct. 26-28.
The special session will consider legislation countering Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order, which will require health care workers and workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.
The session was approved by the affirmative votes of 35 representatives and 17 senators last week, clearing the majority of legislators needed in each chamber. Two affirmative House votes and one affirmative Senate vote was received after the pool’s Oct. 14 deadline.
Locally, Sens. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, and Kinskey voted to go into special session as did Reps. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, and Jennings. Reps. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Kinner chose to not vote in the poll. According to Western, everybody who chose not to vote was automatically counted as no votes.
Western and Kinner said, despite not voting to convene a special session, they continue to oppose the federal mandates. However, they feel drafting legislation prior to the release of the official rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would be counterproductive at this time.
“OSHA hasn’t drafted official language yet, and neither has CMS,” Western said. “So we’re going to be going down to Cheyenne and punching air because we don’t have a target to go after. I absolutely think this is something the Legislature needs to address, but I think it is something we should address during the session in February. My concern is just a timing issue. If we’re going to spend taxpayer money to hold a special session, we need to have something to show for it, and I’m not sure we will.”
Kinner shared Western’s concern about whether the Legislature could affect long-lasting change before the official rules have been released. He also argued “our fight against the mandates should begin in the courts, not in the Legislature.”
Currently, state officials are pursuing legal action but waiting for the release of more concrete rules. A joint letter from 24 attorneys general, including Wyoming’s Bridget Hill, expressed opposition to the mandate, arguing the president’s edict is broad, inexact and utilizes a rarely-used provision in federal law that allows it to be effective immediately.
In an Oct. 13 press release, Gov. Mark Gordon said the coalition of attorneys general are prepared to challenge the mandate in court once there are specific policies that can be challenged.
“We are prepared to act promptly once these mandates are finally issued,” Gordon said. “Wyoming will not stand idly by to see any erosion of the constitutional rights afforded our citizens and their industries.”
Kinskey said he voted to enter the special session at the urging of his constituents, but like Western and Kinner, he also has concerns about creating legislation prior to the official release of the rules from OSHA and CMS.
“I voted to hold a special session now, but feel we'd be able to do a much better job if we held the special session once we have the final regulations,” Kinskey said. “… People are mad, mad as hell, and I get that. I’m mad too. But we can’t lose our best judgment because we are angry. We have to work smart.”
Still, proponents of the special session, including Crago, argue there is no time like the present to fight the vaccine mandate.
“I don’t think we should wait for the mandate to come before we take action,” Crago said. “We don’t have to describe the mandate in detail to take some action against it. There are lots of companies that have started falling in line with this mandate already, so we need to do something to help the citizens preemptively.”
Crago, who also serves as the Johnson County Deputy County Attorney, is not convinced legislation approved next week will lead to a lasting change. This is due to the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law supersedes state statute.
However, what state legislation can do is “buy some time” as the issue works its way through the court system, Crago said. State legislation would allow employers to essentially choose which law they want to follow — state law or federal law — and since employers would be violating a law either way, there’s only so much the federal government can do in response.
While Crago doesn’t think the state legislation will ultimately hold up due to the Supremacy Clause, he hopes it will last long enough for the cases to work their way through the court system.
“At the end of the day, any legislation we approve next week is going to lose under the Supremacy Clause,” Crago said. “But I hope it will buy us enough time for these court cases to work their way through the legal system. The way I look at it, if we do nothing, our constituents don’t have a choice, and they have to comply with the federal mandates. But if we do pass something, at least they have a choice. And judging from the people I’ve talked to, that’s all they want.”
The bills being drafted for consideration during the session tackle the issue from multiple directions — from making vaccine enforcement a misdemeanor to instituting a $500,000 penalty for employers who require their staff to be vaccinated.
While most local legislators are not drafting bills this session, Biteman is working on two bills that “come at the mandate from different angles,” he said. The first would add language to the state’s blackmail/coercion statute that would make it a crime to threaten an individual’s livelihood, employment or education opportunities if they do not wish to be vaccinated. The other states no employer can discharge, intimidate or coerce any employee because of their vaccination status.
Legislators said they are hopeful convening the short session next week will justify the cost. House speaker Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, has estimated the cost of holding a special session at around $25,000 a day, or $75,000 for the three-day session.
Due to the cost, special sessions have been held relatively rarely since Wyoming voters amended the Wyoming Constitution in November 2002 to allow the Wyoming Legislature to convene a special session. The last time the Legislature convened a special session was in 2020 to discuss COVID-19 emergency spending. Before that, the most recent special session was in 2004.
Legislators encourage community involvement and comments during the special session. The session, including committee meetings, will be available for streaming on the Legislature’s YouTube page. Those interested may sign up to make public comments at wyoleg.gov.
“Public input is very important to the legislative process,” Biteman said. “People need to make sure they let their elected officials know where they stand on this issue.”