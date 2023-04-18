RANCHESTER — Founded and led by Tongue River High School students, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Powwow is returning for its third year Thursday. The event will double as a fundraiser toward scholarships for Indigenous students of TRHS and Big Horn High School and will be attended by Indigenous actors Christian Wassana and Moses Brings Plenty.
Isabella Yellowtail, TRHS senior, founded the event her sophomore year. Yellowtail said she was inspired to found the annual event due to her own experience with losing a member of her family.
“Founding it wasn’t hard because powwow has always run in my blood. What inspired me was my brother’s death around six or seven years ago. That really pushed the cause behind it,” Yellowtail said.
TRHS Principal Colby Lynch said following Yellowtail’s decision to facilitate the event, her idea was met with great support and excitement from teachers, administration and fellow classmates.
“I think for it to come from the student body and to have Isabella Yellowtail come up with that idea and found it and lead it and create it, not just for our school but for our entire community, is pretty neat,” Lynch said. “Once that idea was generated by the students, they received a lot of great support from the adults in the building who jumped on board with it and said, ‘It’s a great idea, we want to get behind it, we want to help you, we want to see this to fruition.’”
For this year’s MMIP Powwow, Yellowtail said attendees can expect much to see and do through various forms of entertainment including a Tiny Tots Special, where children will be able to dance and show off their talents, the appearances of Yellowstone actors Christian Wassana and Moses Brings Plenty as well as a Push Dance Special hosted by Yellowtail in memory of her late brother.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the Tiny Tots Special. They’re going to be so cute running around in their little outfits and dancing,” Yellowtail said. “I’m also looking forward to seeing Christian Wassana.”
Lynch said the event doubles as a fundraiser toward scholarships for Indigenous students of TRHS and BHHS.
“Sometimes it’s nice to put down that cross-district rivalry and join hands together to be a part of something bigger than that rivalry,” Lynch said. “We get a lot of financial support from our community, whether it be citizens [or] local businesses. Lots of donations, lots of financial support, lots of people getting behind it to appreciate the students and the work that they’ve done to support a great cause for our community.”
Yellowtail said last year’s MMIP Powwow event raised $900 after costs to run the event. Overall, the MMIP Powwow has $15,000 in the bank plus more from sponsors.
Since Yellowtail is graduating this year and will no longer be in school to lead the MMIP Powwow, Yellowtail said she will be passing the torch to a fellow student. The new lead of the Powwow, Yellowtail said, is a strictly kept secret that will be revealed during the event.
“Come watch, have fun, donate if you can, help the cause,” Yellowtail said. “We just want to connect a bridge from our culture to your guys’.”
The MMIP Powwow will be held in the TRHS gymnasium Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.