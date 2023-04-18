RANCHESTER — Founded and led by Tongue River High School students, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Powwow is returning for its third year Thursday. The event will double as a fundraiser toward scholarships for Indigenous students of TRHS and Big Horn High School and will be attended by Indigenous actors Christian Wassana and Moses Brings Plenty.

Isabella Yellowtail, TRHS senior, founded the event her sophomore year. Yellowtail said she was inspired to found the annual event due to her own experience with losing a member of her family.

