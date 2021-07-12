SHERIDAN — The duties of a rodeo queen often prove exhausting throughout any woman’s one-year reign, but for Shayla Conner, who served two years due to the pandemic, the opportunity provided additional time to speak about her platform.
In 2013, Conner’s cousin Hanna Harris went missing on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and was found murdered several days later. With this personal experience in mind, along with the stories of many other Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Conner chose to use her reign as Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen to raise awareness about the issue.
“These people matter — we matter,” Conner said when asked about the issue. “By raising awareness I hope I’ll be able to help generate solutions and create additional resources.”
The lack of resources, Conner said, is part of why MMIW is such an issue.
“They know there are fewer resources on the reservation, in terms of police and things,” she said, “so that’s where they target people.”
Following Harris’ disappearance and death, the family helped lobby for Hanna’s Act, a piece of law signed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019. The legislation authorizes and provides funding for the Montana Department of Justice to hire a missing persons specialist to quickly coordinate searches for missing Montana residents — especially Native Americans.
The issue of MMIW gained additional traction during the pandemic, in part, Conner said, because people had more time to pay attention and learn about various social issues.
While her reign as Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen will end this week, Conner plans to utilize the arena to continue raising awareness.
According to Kerri Parr, a member of the rodeo royalty board, Conner is only the second Northern Cheyenne woman and the first who is a second generation title holder for Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen. Conner will highlight her platform and raise awareness and support for the cause during Saturday night's rodeo performance.
“We have not had a past WYO Rodeo Queen who has been able to include her platform into the Saturday night performance,” Parr said.
While her reign in Sheridan will soon end, Conner has her sights set on Miss Rodeo Wyoming, a pageant that will take place Aug. 16-21 in Douglas during the Wyoming State Fair.
“She is the all-around classy cowgirl who has the ranching/rodeo background, can truly ride, and yet can be feminine and carry herself with beauty and grace,” Parr said of Conner. “That is who a rodeo queen exemplifies.
Parr said she believes Conner has a good chance of earning the statewide title because she is more than just a contestant.
“She not only brings history, but is making history and has a story to tell,” Parr said. “She also wants the title for a mission beyond the average rodeo queen. To not only to advocate for the greatest sport in America, rodeo, or the greatest way of life in America, the western lifestyle, but also for America's underrepresented human rights crisis, MMIW.”
Conner said she looks forward to competing and has found educating others not only about rodeo but about Native American history and issues rewarding.
Attendees of this year’s rodeo events will have several opportunities to both see the Sheridan WYO Royalty in action and meet current and incoming members.
The current royalty will participate in Tuesday’s Boot Kickoff and help with slack each morning at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“That tends to get over around 1 or 2 p.m.,” Parr said. “They have a couple of hours to shower, get ‘queened up’ as we like to say, and head back to the fairgrounds to be there by 4 or 5 p.m. each night for the rodeo, where they do grand entries, carry flags and clear cattle.”
Parr said the current royalty also try to squeeze in mingling with the crowd when they can get off horseback.
Current royalty will also appear in Friday’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade downtown and finish off the week by carrying flags at the tailgate party Sunday at the Bighorn Equestrian Center.