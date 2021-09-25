SHERIDAN — Food Bank of Wyoming has scheduled a Mobile Pantry in Sheridan Sept. 30.
The distribution starts at 10 a.m. and will be in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church, located at 4351 Big Horn Ave.
Food Bank of Wyoming is committed to ensuring all Wyomingites have access to the most basic of needs — food.
Food Bank of Wyoming will operate this mobile pantry using the drive-thru process, which includes pre-packaged food in boxes volunteers place in vehicles so social distancing is maintained. The organization asks its guests to make certain there is room in their car before arriving in line.
For more details on this mobile pantry, please contact DeAnn Forman, 307-672-8126.
Future Sheridan Mobile Pantries will be held Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.