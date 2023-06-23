SHERIDAN — Alex Mock is ready to use his enthusiasm and expertise in community recreation to enhance the county’s activity offerings as the new executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.

Mock received a scholarship to play football at Bemidji State University in Minnesota. After graduating with a degree in sports management and a minor in business administration, he spent time working in the oil industry, but decided to switch gears when he found he wasn’t passionate about the work he was doing. He then took an entry-level job at the parks and recreation district in Williston, North Dakota, eventually working his way up to director of facilities. His most recent previous role was a community access and facilities coordinator in Tacoma, Washington.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

