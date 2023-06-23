SHERIDAN — Alex Mock is ready to use his enthusiasm and expertise in community recreation to enhance the county’s activity offerings as the new executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.
Mock received a scholarship to play football at Bemidji State University in Minnesota. After graduating with a degree in sports management and a minor in business administration, he spent time working in the oil industry, but decided to switch gears when he found he wasn’t passionate about the work he was doing. He then took an entry-level job at the parks and recreation district in Williston, North Dakota, eventually working his way up to director of facilities. His most recent previous role was a community access and facilities coordinator in Tacoma, Washington.
Though Mock isn’t a Wyoming native, he said he’d begun to feel homesick in Tacoma and was missing his family members, some of whom live near Sheridan. His brother told him about the open executive director position with the Sheridan Recreation District, and soon after Mock was chosen for the role.
Shawn Kelley, at-large member of the Sheridan Recreation District board, said the hiring committee searched nationally for candidates who would fit the executive director position and interviewed multiple strong applicants. The committee was impressed with Mock’s initiative to dive head first into the community. Kelley said Mock is approachable and passionate about the importance of providing recreation opportunities to the people of Sheridan County.
“There's kind of a culture in Sheridan — very nostalgic, very Western. The community is family friendly,” Kelley said. “You can just tell he has that personality and that he's an easy to get along with guy.”
Kelley also said the board believes Mock will carry on the success of Seth Ulvestad, previous executive director, while providing a new perspective on how the recreation district can continue to improve.
“I think Alex is going to just come in with a fresh look,” Kelley said. “We could just kind of tell he wasn't going to be the guy that comes in and tips over the applecart, and he's going to be a great leader for people.”
Mock said his long term goals as executive director include working with other Sheridan institutions to pool resources and provide more opportunities for recreation. He anticipates one of the biggest challenges will be figuring out what the community needs that the recreation district can provide, but he’s eager to find ways to make Sheridan even more of a hotspot for sports, arts and culture activities.
“I think working with other outside organizations … and coming together on a commonality so that we can provide together without duplicating the same things and competing against one another is important,” Mock said. “That's why I'm in this job.”
Mock’s personal favorite recreation activities include hunting and fishing. He also enjoys walking, biking and sports, and is looking forward to exploring the Bighorn Mountains.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.