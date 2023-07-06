SHERIDAN — The Model A and Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson Counties will host its annual car show Saturday, July 8, at the Buffalo City Park in Buffalo.
The annual show will take place on the lawn, across from the old locomotive and near the creek.
Trophies and awards will be given to owners and their cars judged by the public based on interest, quality and unique aspects or appearance.
The Model A and Pioneer Car Club promotes the ongoing interest in collectible or vintage automobiles as well as education and information on restoration. Scholarships are provided to students pursuing mechanical or vehicle-related curriculum after high school.
There are currently more than 50 members of the organization.
For additional information or to become a member of the group, call 307-620-5160 or 307-680-4948.