Karz Rod Run Standalones 002.jpg
Buy Now

Hot rod lovers gawk at Justin Hoeft's 1942 Jeep Willies custom hot rod during the 31st annual Karz Rod Run Saturday, July 2, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Model A and Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson Counties will host its annual car show Saturday, July 8, at the Buffalo City Park in Buffalo.

The annual show will take place on the lawn, across from the old locomotive and near the creek. 

Recommended for you