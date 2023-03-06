SHERIDAN — Running for Miss Wyoming USA 2023, Molly Reimers aims to bring light to the issue of mental health in Wyoming.
“Mental health is something that I have struggled with my entire life,” Reimers said. “I really feel that the mental health crisis is not represented well in Sheridan.”
Reimers started her pageant career in kindergarten with her sister Madison Reimers, appearing in small pageants. Reimers competed in pageants for a few years in grade school before taking a break until she was a teenager, when she placed fourth runner-up in the 2021 Miss Teen Wyoming competition. Now, Molly Reimers said she aims to show Wyoming residents they can follow their dreams and pursue major goals.
“Being from a small town in Wyoming, not a lot of people think that they can follow their dreams and pursue their goals,” Reimers said. “I really want to show myself and others that they can do what they want.”
Reimers was raised in Lovell, and moved to Sheridan to attend Sheridan College. She is currently majoring in biology.
Throughout the journey, Reimers has found her grandmother, Donna Roberts, to be her greatest inspiration.
“She cares so much for the people around her,” Reimers said. “She adopted four boys out of the foster care system and she has been battling lung cancer. She has just always been there for everyone.”
Roberts, in turn, loves the way Reimers is so kind-hearted and down to earth. She is always looking out for other people and is an all-around great person, Roberts and Madison Reimers said.
Outside of pageantry, Reimers enjoys dancing and painting. She also enjoys a trip to the Bighorn Mountains to hike, camp and fish.
If Reimers gains the title, she hopes to reach out to organizations to learn everything she needs to know about mental health in Wyoming. She is currently working with local organizations to learn how Wyoming handles the issue. With this knowledge, Reimers hopes to be able to speak during public events and bring that knowledge to the community.
“I am just so proud of her,” Roberts said. “I believe that she would represent the state well. She is true blue. She is what you see on the outside and she is a really understanding young lady.”
With the pageant taking placeMay 13 in Gillette, Reimers is preparing for the interview, introduction and evening gown portion. Each section of the competition is aimed at judging how confident the individual is, Reimers said.
“Molly has always been so passionate and such a go-getter,” Madison Reimers said. “She can achieve anything and I am super proud of her. Her mental health platform will get her far, and I think she will do great things in the future.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.