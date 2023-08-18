SHERIDAN — Monster truck drivers will perform at Sheridan Speedway this weekend.
On Aug. 18-19, monster truck drivers will present "Monster Trucks Most Wanted," which includes 406 FMX freestyle riders, best trick competitions and monster truck racing.
An all-access pre-show begins for ticketholders two hours before the event and allows fans to get close to monster trucks and meet their drivers. Rides in the monster trucks are also available at intermission and at the end of the show.
Free tickets are available to organizations supporting first responders, military members and other community-based service organizations.
The Sheridan Speedway is located at 69 Industrial Lane in Sheridan. The event begins 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday.