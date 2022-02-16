BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society, in cooperation with The Brinton Museum, will lead a monthly bird walk Feb. 19.
The event will feature special guests — C.J. Grimes of Ten Sleep and Zach Hutchinson of Casper. Grimes is Bighorn Audubon's Washakie County Bighorn National Forest advisor and co-author of the updated Bighorn National Forest checklist. Hutchinson is a community service coordinator with Audubon Rockies.
Participants should meet in the parking lot of The Brinton, located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn, at 9 a.m.
The walk will last until about 11 a.m.
For more information, call The Brinton Museum at 307-672-3173 or email bighornaudubon@gmail.com.