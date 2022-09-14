Sheridan Police Department building spd stock (copy)
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Nearly one year after Sheridan City Council approved a bid to obtain three new patrol vehicles for the Sheridan Police Department, those vehicles still are not in service.

SPD Chief Travis Koltiska said in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, the police department sent out a request for proposals for three police patrol vehicles. The bid was awarded to Ruwart Motors of Wheatland Oct. 6, 2021. In August of 2022, though, Koltiska received notice that the company would not be able to fulfill the order for the three Dodge Durango vehicles.

