SHERIDAN — Nearly one year after Sheridan City Council approved a bid to obtain three new patrol vehicles for the Sheridan Police Department, those vehicles still are not in service.
SPD Chief Travis Koltiska said in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, the police department sent out a request for proposals for three police patrol vehicles. The bid was awarded to Ruwart Motors of Wheatland Oct. 6, 2021. In August of 2022, though, Koltiska received notice that the company would not be able to fulfill the order for the three Dodge Durango vehicles.
As a result, another RFP was sent out, this time for seven patrol vehicles — which includes the three originally planned for purchase last fiscal year, three planned for replacement this fiscal year and one for Sheridan Fire-Rescue.
Koltiska said Monday during a Sheridan City Council work session that two bids had been received — one from local Sheridan Motors for a per vehicle price of $43,840 and one from Falls Dodge in Niagra Falls, New York, with a per vehicle price of $38,995.
One requirement within the RFP was that the vehicles had to be available for immediate delivery. Falls Dodge indicated the vehicles are currently in inventory, while Sheridan Motors said it could meet delivery in approximately eight to 10 months, depending on the market.
Koltiska noted the pricing in the Falls Dodge bid includes delivery of the vehicles and recommended the city award the bid to the company from New York.
"We're extending deferred maintenance costs that are getting very challenging to keep a healthy fleet," Koltiska said Monday. "So it would be a challenge (to wait several months for the vehicles)."
Sheridan City Council will consider the bid award at a future meeting.